Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Heavyweight Title against Adam Page at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Bully Ray spoke about the upcoming match on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio and noted that he doesn’t think Page should win the title here.

“I would say to stick with Kenny right now. That’s just my own personal opinion. I’m not gonna say if Tony decides to switch it’s the wrong decision, or this or that. Listen, booking is all about feel also. There are Xs and Os that go with it but it’s also all about feel. Do I feel it’s the right time for Hangman? I’m gonna say in nine days? No. I would like to see Kenny get more heat on Hangman or them come up with a way to get more heat on Hangman.”

H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcript