On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray believes Big E is someone who fans would rather see chase a championship than keep it for a long period of time.

WWE ended his WWE Title reign when Big E lost it at Day 1 in a fatal five-way match after suffering a pinfall at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

“Big E is one of those talents where I feel like you pay and you invest your emotion to see him chase another one of these guys, much like a Kofi Kingston where you feel like he’s been working hard for so long and he deserves better, thus you get behind him because of the chase. “Then once it happens and the chase is over, alright fine we got what we want. Do we really wanna invest our — let’s forget about time and money. Do we really wanna invest our emotion in seeing Big E retain? “Yeah, there will be some fans who wanna do that but the majority? I’m not quite sure.”

