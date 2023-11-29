Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including CM Punk’s WWE return and how this return can wash Punk’s hand clean of his AEW tenure that was marked by backstage drama.

“This is an opportunity for CM Punk to wash away all the bad taste, whether it’s perception or reality, that [is] in peoples’ mouths. This is [the] time to say, ‘I grew up. WWE grew up. And now we can do great business together.’”

Ray continued, “They [WWE] know what makes him tick. Listen, big stars get catered to, whether it’s in the movies, whether it’s in sports, no matter where it is. You learn what makes a star tick and you try to keep them as happy as possible.”