On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio ECW legend and former IMPACT world champion Bully Ray spoke about the return of AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and how he believes the Purveyor of Violence should have apologized to the AEW fan-base for missing three months of action. Highlights are below.

Says he enjoyed Moxley’s promo but wanted a little bit of accountability:

“I did enjoy that they started off with Moxley. They came out with a bang, people were ready for it and Moxley said what he needed to say. However, I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues. Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy [Dreamer’s] case it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of demon that they have to get around.”

Explains why he would have liked Moxley to apologize to the fans:

“We have our demons. These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would have liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans. You don’t have to apologize to the boys even though the boys do count on you but any one of those guys and gals could have the same problems that you did. And trust me, I came up in an era where a slew of men and women had their demons. The fans expect a little bit more from you. What about the fans that bought tickets to see AEW and Jon Moxley while Jon was away taking care of his problems I’m very happy that he left and took care of his problem. And he looked incredibly healthy last night. And I love everything that he said. I just would have loved to have heard a little bit of accountability. I don’t know if I’m sorry is necessarily the right word but maybe endear yourself a little bit to the crowd if you felt you let them down. This is coming from me, the hard ass of all hard asses. Personally, if it was me in the same situation, the first thing I would have said is ‘guys, I’m sorry if I let you down’…I think that would have been the proper thing to do.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)