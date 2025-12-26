A growing concern is beginning to emerge around one of WWE Raw’s newest dominant pairings, and it has less to do with their in-ring destruction and more to do with how fans might react to it.

Speaking on Busted Open alongside Nic Nemeth, Bully Ray shared high praise for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, collectively known as The Vision. While the duo is currently positioned as villains on WWE Raw, Ray believes their presentation could unintentionally work against that role.

Both Ray and Nemeth agreed that Breakker and Reed possess a natural “cool factor” that makes it difficult to outright dislike them. According to Ray, even their most aggressive moments haven’t crossed the line into genuine hatred for the audience, especially when those attacks are directed at wrestlers fans are not universally sympathetic toward such as a heel Seth Rollins. That, he warned, puts WWE in tricky territory, particularly with Breakker.

Ray went on to explain that Breakker’s presence immediately evokes memories of wrestling’s past powerhouses. From his physical appearance to his confidence, Ray sees strong echoes of Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner, noting that Breakker carries the same intensity and legitimacy that once made the Steiner name synonymous with dominance. In Ray’s view, Breakker looks and feels like a main-eventer long before he’s officially positioned as one.

Reed, meanwhile, was praised as a different kind of standout. Ray described him as a modern callback to the classic heavyweight: a big man who moves well, climbs the ropes, and delivers crushing offense without sacrificing agility. That combination, he argued, gives Reed a timeless appeal that fans tend to gravitate toward.

Ray has been vocal in recent weeks about Breakker’s upside, even suggesting WWE should accelerate his push rather than slow-burn his development. He also pointed to Breakker’s increasing freedom on the microphone as a sign of trust from the company, indicating that WWE may already see him as someone capable of carrying significant responsibility.

If Ray’s instincts are correct, WWE may soon find itself with an unexpected challenge: trying to keep two wrestlers positioned as villains while the crowd steadily decides they’d rather cheer them instead.