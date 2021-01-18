Bully Ray made an appearance on Busted Open Radio this past week and during it, he talked about the differences between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he thinks the developmental brand for WWE is more polished than their competition.

Here is what he had to say:

“When I watch NXT? I don’t see glaring issues, like I see maybe with AEW. But the work in the ring is solid, it’s tight [in NXT]. Nine times out of 10? It makes psychological sense. The physicality is there. A lot of times? You watch AEW and you know, guys and girls are missing stuff. It can get a little indie-rific at times, whereas the NXT product is a lot more polished and the work rate is extremely tight.”

H/T to SEScoops