Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the main event scene in WWE.

Although the belief was that the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 could be Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans.

“[The main event landscape] is a very interesting, I say, internal chess match of, ‘If we do this, then this. And if we do this, then when do we do this? But if we do it then, will the people lose faith?’ [CM] Punk wins the Rumble, chooses Seth [Rollins to face at WrestleMania]. I think that’s what the majority of the people want to see. So I think we can take Punk and Seth out of the equation, which leaves us Randy, Roman, possibly Rock, because we don’t know if what The Rock says pertains to WrestleMania. He said ‘head of the table.’ That could happen at Royal Rumble. That could happen at Elimination Chamber. That could happen at WrestleMania. So Cody, Roman, Rock, and Randy, there’s your [main] four, and where do they go, when and why.”

