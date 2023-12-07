Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including the recent comments made by Matt Hardy.

On his podcast, Hardy recently talked about his frustration with how The Hardy Boyz have been booked in AEW.

“If I’m Matt Hardy, and I’m one-half of the Hardy Boys, one of the greatest tag teams still walking the planet and a tag team that will go down in history, I am definitely wondering to myself, ‘Why are we being used the way we’re being used?'” Bully said.

Ray added that there’s nothing wrong with Hardy talking out loud on his own podcast.

