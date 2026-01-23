With AEW now in the rearview following the expiration of his contract, Powerhouse Hobbs appears poised for his next chapter, and all signs point toward WWE. Even so, Bully Ray believes another option deserves serious consideration: TNA.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray didn’t mince words about how aggressively TNA should be operating in the current market. “If I’m TNA, I’m making a play for Powerhouse Hobbs,” Ray said. “Forget about WWE. TNA should be making a play for Powerhouse Hobbs also. TNA should be making a play for anybody that’s out there.”

Ray framed the argument around timing and opportunity. With new resources coming in through AMC and the promotion visibly repositioning itself, he sees no reason for TNA to sit back. “They’re in the game now. They got some money from AMC. They need to step up to the plate too,” he added, before making his personal preference clear. “I would love to see Hobbs in TNA. I would love to see Hobbs in WWE. The only place I don’t want to see Powerhouse Hobbs is in AEW.”

There has been growing discussion around TNA’s roster flexibility in early 2026. A handful of departures have opened spots, while recent signings and re-signings have kept the company firmly in the conversation. From Ray’s point of view, Hobbs fits neatly into that window—an established, physically dominant presence who can immediately be positioned near the top of the card.

“I am high on Will Hobbs,” Ray continued. “I think that they [WWE] can do a lot with him, but I’m not just sticking to NXT and WWE. TNA should make a play for Will Hobbs.” A move to TNA would mark Hobbs’ first appearance with the company, though he wouldn’t be walking in cold. Through his AEW run, he has already shared the ring with current TNA World Champion Mike Santana and former titleholder Frankie Kazarian.

If Hobbs does land where most expect, Ray has already mapped out how he’d handle the debut. Drawing inspiration from pop culture rather than wrestling tradition, Ray compared his vision to Mr. T’s portrayal of Clubber Lang in Rocky III. “How you always saw T in the audience scouting Rocky,” Ray explained. “I would see Hobbs in the audience for months as a big, menacing, intimidating presence that was always around.”

Ray leaned into the visual storytelling, emphasizing repetition and unease. “Who is this guy? What is he doing here? You can’t miss him. He’s always on camera,” he said, before sharpening the image further. “There is a six-foot-four, 300-pound jacked to the gills Black man sitting in the hard camera shot every freaking show.” The payoff, in Ray’s mind, would be explosive. “Then we find out when he jumps the guardrail, he destroys everybody, and he gets arrested and taken out. I would use Hobbs as an absolute killer monster. This guy looks the part. He’s credible.”

Ray also connected Hobbs’ potential arrival to shifts within WWE NXT. With former NXT Champion Oba Femi expected to move fully into the main roster picture, Ray noted that the brand suddenly has a void where a dominant big man once stood. Hobbs, with years of national television experience, could step into that role immediately rather than being treated as a long-term project.

That framing adds context to how aggressively promotions are now expected to move when proven talent becomes available. In a landscape where perception, momentum, and physical credibility matter more than ever, a signing like Hobbs carries implications far beyond depth-chart management.

As of now, Hobbs has not publicly announced his next destination. However, with WWE officials reportedly anticipating his presence during the 2026 Royal Rumble weekend in Saudi Arabia, the clock is ticking. Whether TNA makes a serious push or WWE executes its expected plans, Hobbs’ next move is likely to reshape how he is viewed heading into the next phase of his career.