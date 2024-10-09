On a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his belief that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW fell a bit flat due to the show reverting back to a two-hour format.

Ray said, “But under Hunter’s creative regime, I felt like I wanted a little bit more last night. I guess that’s a good thing. I felt like two hours wasn’t enough for RAW last night. I’m sure as the show goes on week to week, they’re going to find a way to reposition the show so that it’s all killer, no filler, and that we’re only getting the real good stories and great matches that Raw has to offer.”

As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, RAW will feature a two-hour format for the remainder of the year on the USA Network. It remains to be seen what happens when the show moves to Netflix in January 2025.