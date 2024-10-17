Stu Grayson was a recent guest on the “Straight Talk Wrestling” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including whether there’s been any interest in him from WWE or TNA since he departed from All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. He said,

“So there’s a lot going on in the world of wrestling right now, more than ever. It shifts so quickly. I am in contact with a lot of people sometimes, and then sometimes it just feels like I’m talking to no one. It’s how wrestling works. Within the same minute, I can think, ‘There’s something coming for me,’ or not [laughs{. So the world of wrestling is erratic, which is kind of one of the cool things about it, so it’s hard to say what’s coming up for me until it happens. Because until it’s done and I’m right in the middle of it, I don’t really believe it’s true, so I gotta be right in it. Once I’m right in it, I’m like, ‘This still could not happen at any moment.“

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his desire to see Darby Allin be positioned as the top “superhero” of All Elite Wrestling.

On Darby Allin: “As of right now, based on everything that I saw at the end of that show — of WrestleDream — I want Darby Allin to be positioned as my superhero! … Darby was the guy set up to be the hero.”

On what’s next for Bryan Danielson following WrestleDream: “You’re not gonna’ get his final farewell tomorrow [on AEW Dynamite], you’re gonna get his final farewell when he’s healed up and he can come back.”