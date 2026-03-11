doesn’t improve before the event.

Last year’s WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas was widely celebrated as one of the most successful events in company history, both financially and critically. However, speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray said he is concerned that the excitement surrounding WrestleMania 42 in the same city has not reached the same level.

“Enthusiasm isn’t exactly through the roof. Yes, they’ve made some different decisions coming out of the Chamber and on Monday Night Raw. Randy going over, Roman and Punk promo, things are lining up for them to switch this around and head in a different direction. But I do believe that if the WWE does not have a great WrestleMania, people are going to say, ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill over the past four to five years. I think I’m going to give it a little bit of a break.’”

Ray pointed to reports that WrestleMania ticket sales are currently trailing last year’s numbers by several thousand seats, which he believes reflects a dip in fan excitement.

“Numbers were down at WrestleMania, about 8,000 short of where they were last year. Interest is kind of waning a little bit. Let’s stop running the ball and throw up some Hail Marys.”

Despite the concerns, Ray said WWE’s recent creative changes could help generate momentum heading into the event. He specifically mentioned adjustments to the WrestleMania card, including the decision to book Cody Rhodes against Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ray also noted that last-minute creative changes are nothing new for WWE, referencing how Vince McMahon frequently altered plans even hours before a show.

With WrestleMania 42 now about six weeks away, WWE currently has only a handful of matches confirmed. Among them are Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton and Jade Cargill facing Rhea Ripley after Ripley won the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

Do you think WWE needs major changes to the WrestleMania 42 card to boost fan excitement?