On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was the latest to weigh in on the Sasha Banks and Naomi controversy from Monday, which saw the women’s tag champions walkout of the company ahead of Raw. Check out what Bully had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Wonders if this is how WWE gets Naomi into The Bloodline:

“Hey, maybe this is all one giant story to split these girls up and get Naomi into The Bloodline. Don’t know. If it’s a work, I love it already. This is Heyman-esque level, pay attention to details work.”

Says that if it is not a work than Sasha and Naomi should have found a way to compromise:

“The way I was brought up in this business, you don’t walk out. You find a way to compromise. And if they were uncomfortable with something, I’m sure, in those eight hours, could’ve come up with ways to compromise so that they wouldn’t feel uncomfortable in the ring. It sounds like somebody was uncomfortable with the outcome of the match.”

