Bully Ray’s ROH Contract Expires, Company Not Making Any New Offers Due To Pandemic

According to the Wrestling Observer, Bully Ray’s contract with Ring of Honor has expired. Reports are that the company has not offered Ray, nor anyone else on the roster, a new deal due to the current circumstances with COVID-19. This could change once ROH decides to start running events in the future.
The report also notes that ROH has interest in indie stars Tony Deppen and Alex Zayne, who began working for the promotion right as the pandemic hit. Deppen regularly appears in GCW and PWG events.
Stay tuned.
