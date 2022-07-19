The Bunkhouse Battle Royal is returning for the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend.

As seen below in the new JCP Control Center video, David Crockett has announced that a Bunkhouse Battle Royal will be held later this month in Nashville. This was not confirmed, but it looks like the winner may receive a signature belt buckle. Crockett’s video includes a classic promo from WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, who created the bout.

There’s no word yet on how many participants will be featured in the match, 25 or 30, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is the first entrant to be announced.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. Below is the updated card:

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal (with Karen Jarrett)

Impact World Title Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Triple Threat

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact Wrestling Match

The Wolves (Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley)

MLW Match

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

AAA Fatal 4 Way

Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix

NJPW Match

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Impact – MLW Interpromotional Match

The Briscoes vs. The Von Erichs

Legacy Match

Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton (with Ricky Morton, representing The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express) vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson, representing The Four Horsemen)

Bunkhouse Battle Royal

Bully Ray, other participants TBA

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the new Control Center video:

JUST IN! The Bunkhouse Battle Royal is BACK and will be part of #RicFlairsLastMatch The first entrant? @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/SQKOL7kV26 — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 19, 2022

