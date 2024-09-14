The first match for next week’s episode of AEW Collision has been announced.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Collision on September 14, the weekly Friday night AEW Rampage took place on September 13, and featured the announcement of a big match for next week’s Saturday night program.

Scheduled for the September 21 episode of AEW Collision on TNT next Saturday night is ROH Tag-Team Champions Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara vs. The Undisputed Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a Bunkhouse Brawl.