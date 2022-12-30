Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani commented on the reports of Banks coming in by saying:

“There is a possibility that she will come to the Dome.”

Kidani avoided making any specific mention of Banks during the interview, and that’s because Banks is under a non-compete clause on January 1.

Bushiroad is the parent company of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM.