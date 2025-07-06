WWE is gearing up for a major weekend in Atlanta, Georgia with two premium live events lined up at State Farm Arena on back-to-back nights.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, July 12 with the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock, headlined by the highly anticipated showdown between Gunther and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. The following night, the spotlight shifts to the women’s division with the second-ever WWE Evolution premium live event set for Sunday, July 13.

According to new data from WrestleTix, approximately 10,731 tickets have been distributed so far for Saturday’s event, while WWE Evolution 2 has moved 4,804 tickets as of this weekend.

WrestleTix noted that based on current resale trends, Saturday’s show is expected to fill more upper deck sections. Evolution, however, has seen limited activity in the upper sections, with much of the demand focused on lower bowl seating, where prices are lower.

“It’s likely anyone with combo tickets in the upper deck will be moved to the lower bowl,” the report stated. “It also looks like much of the hard cam side hasn’t been opened yet. We’ll know more as we get closer and once photos from the shows start coming in.”

