Fans of rock and roll will recognize David Johansen as the famed frontman of the 1970’s glam/punk group the New York Dolls. He was the lead singer and portrayed the role of Buster Poindexter. The New York Dolls were largely given credit for creating the glam rock look of the 70’s and 1980’s inspiring such groups as KISS and Twisted Sister. In 2011, the New York Dolls opened a Glam tour with co-headliners Poison and Motley Crue. Many felt it was the headliners tipping their collective caps to the somewhat underrated Dolls for helping create and mainstream the glam style.

Johansen also had an iconic film role in the movie Scrooged back in 1988. He played the Ghsot of Christmas Past and served as a memorable, frightening, and humorous cab driver showing Bill Murray the errors of his ways. That role was originally slated for late comedian Sam Kinison but a real life fight with Bobcat Goldthwait saw Kinison being fired from the film.