– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode opened up with a graphic in memory of pro wrestling legend “The Natural” Butch Reed, as seen in the tweet below.

As noted earlier today, Reed’s official Instagram account announced that he passed away this morning at the age of 66, due to heart complications. Reed had already suffered two massive heart attacks in 2021 before his passing. You can click here to read statements from WWE and AEW on Reed’s passing.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has been announced as the Honorary Starter of NASCAR’s big Daytona 500 race next Sunday, February 14. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode featured a good amount of promotion for the biggest race of the year, and the upcoming NASCAR season.

