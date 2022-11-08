During an appearance on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin,” Butch talked about his relationship with Triple H and said he’s simply grateful that “Triple H” is back to work following a health scare.

“Yeah, it’s great,” Butch said. “He’s a great boss to work for. There’s no bad things I want to say. I loved the time under him in NXT, NXT UK was a blast. He’s always been great with me, super approachable. To be honest, I was just really happy to see him back in any capacity obviously when he came back from his troubles.”

Butch also thanked “The Game” for supporting him from the beginning of his WWE career.

“That whole UK tournament and all that, the trust that he put in me to do that,” Butch said. “To that point, he probably seen me have one tryout match. He probably had watched footage of me separately, but I hadn’t even met him until the press conference, which was a few weeks before the UK tournament, and I never worked with him until the UK tournament, and he had full trust in me to go out there and have three or four matches that weekend to be the ongoing story throughout that weekend, and to sort of build the UK Title around it.”

