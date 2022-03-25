Butch aka Pete Dunne made an appearance on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

AJ Styles being his hero when he was a kid:

“When I was a kid, he was my favorite wrestler by far. This was when he was wrestling Matt Sydal and people like that. Those matches were huge for me when I was getting into wrestling.”

Working with Sheamus:

“He’s excited at the prospect of this and seeing how far we can take it. So that’s endearing to come in and see a veteran there and still like, you know, he wants to kill it. He wants to make his name bigger and he wants to help me and Rich make our names solid. So he’s a good guy.”

