WWE SmackDown Superstar Butch (fka Pete Dunne) appeared on BBC’s “Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling” podcast this week and discussed his recent name change, and call-up from WWE NXT.

Regarding the change from Pete to Butch, the veteran wrestler said his name was not his main connection with fans to begin with.

“The thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever changes, that’s not what really endeared me to the audience in the first place, right? I’d like to think anyway it’s the quality of the in-ring work, and that’s what I’m going to keep the same, of course. And it’s going to get better, it’s going to improve as time goes,” Butch said.

He continued and talked about being excited for a run on the main roster.

“It’s exciting. I’ve been in NXT for five years now, so time to change it up and see what we can do and push it forward with a new challenge,” he said. “It’s exciting, but it’s also just a little bit different. I think it’s time to change it up a little bit. Five years, fresh start, and why not try something a little new.”

Butch spoke fondly of his time in NXT, but added that he felt the time was right to be called up to the main roster.

“I was lucky to have as long as I did in NXT. And to be honest, there was a time there when I felt like it’d be a shame to stop being in NXT,” Butch said. “Honestly, we always wanted to move on and be a part of WrestleMania and that kind of stuff. But there was a definitely a time there where NXT was rolling how it was, there was so many people to work with, every matchup was exciting when you were on the road, TV, pay-per-view or Takeover special, whatever it was, and it seemed like a really sad thought to be out of there. But it’s definitely time to move up. So I’m grateful for five years, but definitely excited to see what comes next.”

Butch was scheduled to team with Sheamus and Ridge Holland to face The New Day at WrestleMania 36 but those plans were likely nixed when Big E suffered the broken neck on SmackDown earlier this month. It’s believed that there will still be a tag team match with Kofi Kingston and a returning Xavier Woods representing The New Day.

