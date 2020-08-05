C.M. Punk Responds To Raw Underground

During the Summerslam 1992 watch party, C.M. Punk praised the Raw Underground storyline that was unveiled on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Here’s what he had to say:

I absolutely loved it. I want to see Nia Jax in there. They should get more women in there. Let us see some bodies getting broken. The idea that Shane McMahon and all these people would be in the Performance Center for the whole three hours and they cut into what they’re doing in various segments is pretty cool. Three hours of no holds barred fights and strippers, that’s all I want to see.