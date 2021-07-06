Nutrabolt has announced that their C4 Energy brand has signed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose and Montez Ford as the newest members of their expanding roster of athletes.

The new partnership will see the WWE Superstars “help expand C4®’s mission of inspiring and maximizing human performance beyond the ring to everyday life through media, retail and digital content. As part of the partnership, all four Superstars will appear in the company’s first-ever global brand campaign launching later this summer.”

“Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Mandy Rose are Superstars both in and out of the ring,” said Rajaa Grar, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Nutrabolt. “Each one embodies C4® Energy’s brand values in their daily lives through determination, resilience and hard work with no boundaries. We are proud to bring them together as part of C4® Energy team and join the WWE family. It’s exciting that we are sharing our brand with the WWE Universe, what I consider one of the most passionate fanbases that we know already enjoys the energy drink category.”

Reigns, Belair, Ford and Rose join C4’s growing roster of celebrities, trainers and athletes, which includes NFL draft picks Justin Fields and Kyle Pitts, NBA star Lonzo Ball, and WNBA star Te’a Cooper. C4 has also scored their first major league sports partnership with Major League Soccer’s Austin FC.

“WWE is always looking to work with top performance brands that produce optimal results for our athletes,” said Claudine Lilien, WWE SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships “Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and Mandy Rose all align with C4’s mission and we are thrilled to join their growing roster of celebrities and athletes.”

C4 Energy is made with no artificial colors or dyes, and contains zero calories, sugar, or carbs. It also contains a combination of “clinically studied functional ingredients including CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine, an amino acid to support muscular endurance; BetaPower® derived from Beets, a superfood, for natural hydration; Caffeine Anhydrous, for energy; and L-Citrulline for performance.”

You can see a few related tweets from C4 below:

🔋⚡️Head of the Table Energy⚡️🔋 ​ ​This one's MASSIVE! We’re joining forces with the one and only 5X World Champion, 5X #WrestleMania main event, the imposing juggernaut, @WWERomanReigns. 👑 🌎 ​ Pull up a seat and reply below to welcome The Big Dog home to #TeamC4! pic.twitter.com/FJc221utJW — C4 Energy (@c4energy) July 3, 2021

🔋⚡️ Big Swag Energy ⚡️🔋 ​ ​There ain't a man alive who can bring this level of swag & Energy to the ring, and back it all up! BET we’re hyped to welcome @montezfordwwe to #TeamC4​ Let's raise a cup & a can in welcoming the high flier to the squad! pic.twitter.com/D6MoHn7Iuc — C4 Energy (@c4energy) July 3, 2021

🔋⚡ Golden Goddess Energy ⚡️🔋 ​ ​An electrifying force in and out of the ring – we’re hyped to welcome @WWE_MandyRose to #TeamC4 ​ ​Throwdown a reply to welcome her to the squad!​ ​PS: Stay Tuned… 📺 💪 pic.twitter.com/XsCp7qRaUr — C4 Energy (@c4energy) July 3, 2021

