A Steel Cage match will take place during next week’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Rhea Ripley challenge Mercedes Martinez to a Steel Cage match. Martinez later accepted and the match was confirmed for next week.

Martinez, representing The Robert Stone Brand, has been feuding with Ripley for several weeks now, initially on behalf of Stone. Martinez has said she will focus on NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai once she’s done with Ripley, but Ripley has also had her eyes on Shirai.

As noted, NXT is airing on Tuesday this week and next week due to the NHL Playoff on USA. It will return to Wednesday night for the September 16 episode.

