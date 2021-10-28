During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani former UFC superstar turned pro-wrestler Cain Velasquez spoke about his release from WWE back in April of 2020 as apart of the company’s cuts from COVID-19. Read how Velasquez felt about that in the highlights below.

Says his release was due to COVID and because WWE wanted to just keep their core group of guys:

“Primarily it was because of COVID. They had to just drop a lot of the roster in order to just keep their core guys in. I just wasn’t developed enough. I really needed to sit down and practice that style of wrestling for a while and develop a lot more. That wasn’t the case, it was more of… I just didn’t get to develop in that way.”

Says WWE didn’t really use him enough but how he feels like he didn’t develop fast enough:

“They just didn’t use me. I wasn’t called to go in and have them use me. At one point they told me we were going to do something with the lucha guys and when that time came close, we were deep into COVID and they were like, ‘We’re just doing the shows this way, we just need these core guys’. They just needed me to develop a lot more and I wasn’t there yet. They really couldn’t use me in that way. They weren’t using me enough and they were paying me too much, so they had to let me go. I understand. It’s business.”

Velasquez will be making his return to AAA next month. You can check out his full interview with Helwani here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)