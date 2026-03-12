Cain Velasquez has broken his silence after being released from prison.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE performer was released on parole on February 15 after serving 11 months of his original 5 year sentence.

On Thursday, he stated the following in a video shared via his official Instagram page:

“Now that it’s been a couple of weeks since my release, I’ve had some time to kind of get back into things, get back into a normal way of life, get used to just doing the normal things, being home with the family, being there for my kids. And I just wanted to thank everybody for their love and support. Your words of inspiration, of encouragement, constantly just lifted me up, myself and my family.” “I didn’t want to overwhelm myself with the pace of life that I was getting used to, to now, all of a sudden, a new way of life, a new way of living, a new rhythm. So for myself, I just had to kind of get used to it. And I’ve been doing that. So again, just thank you. Thank you. And it’s good to it’s good to be out.”

The caption to the video, which you can watch below, reads: