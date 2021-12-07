MMA superstar turned pro-wrestler Cain Velasquez recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online about his return to the lucha-libre promotion AAA on this past Saturday’s TripleMania Regia event, where Velasquez competed in six-man tag action. Highlights from the interview can be found below. (Thanks to Luis Pulido for translating)

Says it is a dream for him to work for AAA:

“For me, it’s an honor to return back home with AAA and all of the wrestlers. Everyone that works here is great, and I am happy to get the opportunity to work here again. Once again, it’s a dream being here!”

Shares advice on his transition from MMA to pro-wrestling:

“We are all the same, if want to do something, you can do it. It’s inside of you, and if you want to do it, you can but do it with passion. Passion is all you need.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)