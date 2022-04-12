Cain Velasquez has finally broken his silence.

The MMA legend was arrested on February 28th for shooting a man while in pursuit of another man, who he believed had molested one of his family members. Velasquez thanks everyone for expressing their support during his time in jail, and hopes that justice will be served ahead of his plea hearing later today.

To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough.From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing can start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me.

Velasquez was released by WWE back in 2020 after a number of talents were let go due to COVID-19 budget cuts. We’ll keep you updated on his case as the story continues to unfold.