Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges. Velasquez appeared in a Santa Clara County courtroom today to enter the plea, stemming from his arrest in late February.

Velasquez was charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Velasquez was arrested after an incident in February where it’s alleged that he drove into the truck of Harry Goularte, a man who was charged with molesting one of Velasquez’s relatives under the age of 10. It was also alleged that Velasquez fired a gun into Goularte’s truck, striking his stepfather, Paul Bender, who was in the truck with him, along with his mother.

A motion hearing is scheduled for August 29 to determine how much of the criminal investigation into Goularte will be included in the discovery for the Velasquez case. A pre-trial hearing for Velasquez is then scheduled for September 26.

Velasquez has been incarcerated since late February, and has been denied bail three times. He is appealing the bail decision.

The Velasquez family filed a civil suit against Goularte and Bender in July. Goularte’s mother is also included in the suit as it’s alleged that the child care facility she owns is where the abuse took place.

Velasquez is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

