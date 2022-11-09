Former UFC Champion and WWE star Cain Velasquez is now at home after spending 8 months in jail.

Velasquez was released on a $1 million bail on Tuesday following 13 hours of a pre-trial hearing that occurred over two days.

Velasquez attorney Mark Geragos commented after the hearing, “We’re gratified and he’ll be able to go home and start the healing process. It’s been a long slog and after 8 months he’s finally going home.”

As noted, Velasquez was arrested after an incident in February where it’s alleged that he drove into the truck of Harry Goularte, a man who was charged with molesting one of Velasquez’s relatives under the age of 10. It was also alleged that Velasquez fired a gun into Goularte’s truck, striking his stepfather, Paul Bender, who was in the truck with him, along with his mother. Velasquez plead not guilty to the following charges back in early August – one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Velasquez had been denied bail three times. His family filed a civil suit against Goularte and Bender in July. Goularte’s mother is also included in the suit as it’s alleged that the child care facility she owns is where the abuse took place.

Velasquez is facing 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

