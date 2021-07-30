MMA and pro-wrestling star Cain Velasquez recently spoke with The Corner with Cyrus Fees program about a wide range of topics, including what his experience was like for his short stint with WWE, and how he will be returning to the lucha-libre promotion AAA this coming December. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his WWE experience:

The scenario I was in, that moment, not having any experience in that world. When COVID hit, I couldn’t go anymore. You need to develop in this sport. If you want a certain product out of me that I can produce, you have to give me time. I just needed time and needed to be in there and practicing to make it second nature to where I wasn’t thinking when I’m out there. I wasn’t there yet and I was thinking so much and you could tell I was thinking. It’s just developing. The lucha is a different style and it translates for me a lot better and smoother.

Says he’s returning to AAA in December:

I’m doing a show in December for AAA. I love AAA and I’m going to keep doing that right now. I love WWE as well, but I have to first develop myself in order for me to go out there. I’m going to keep doing stuff and have fun with it.

