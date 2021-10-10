AAA announced during last night’s Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV event that former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will be returning to compete for the promotion at their upcoming event on December 4th. At this time no opponent has been determined.

Velasquez made his debut for AAA at TripleMania XXVII back in 2019, where he teamed up with top superstar Psycho Clown and AEW’s Cody Rhodes. Later that year he would sign a deal with WWE that saw him face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019 in a bout that would last just under three minutes. He would be released by WWE in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

See a graphic for his return below.