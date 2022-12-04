On Saturday night, Cain Velasquez appeared at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event in Tempe, Arizona.

The former WWE/UFC star is out of jail on a $1 million bail. Velasquez faces charges of attempted murder and ten other gun-related charges after an incident in Santa Clara County, California.

Velasquez addressed the crowd before working a trios bout:

“Thank you. To be here tonight, guys, right now, is a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all — what you guys have already done — supported me, my family. Thank you, guys, forever. My heart is happy to be here with you guys. I will always continue to fight, forever. Keep going up forever. Thank you, guys.”

"I will always continue to fight, forever." 👊 Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez addresses the crowd in his return to the pro wrestling ring tonight in Phoenix. 🎥 @mma_kings pic.twitter.com/XdPBAkw3Lc — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 4, 2022

Quotes via POST Wrestling