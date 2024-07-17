Call of Duty has released a new trailer highlighting its collaboration with WWE.

The footage shows a plethora of new maps and POI locations for its free to play Warzone mode, plus WWE superstar Rhea Ripley as an operator. Aside from Ripley, several wrestling moves, including the Cross-Rhodes, will be available to the player.

Get in the ring for Call of Duty Season 5 on July 24

WWE Superstar Operators

Superstore WZ POI returns

✒️ Cel-Shaded Maps

Plus so much more pic.twitter.com/WayNqGpYXY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2024

Ripley is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE World Championship at SummerSlam.