TNA is bringing back the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory 2026.

During the live episode of TNA iMPACT on September 24, The System appeared for an in-ring segment featuring Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson and Brian Myers.

During the segment, Bronson announced that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet will take place at Bound For Glory on October 11. He also declared himself as the first confirmed participant in the match.

The winner of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet will receive a trophy and earn the opportunity to challenge for any TNA championship of their choosing at a time of their choosing.

Also during the 9/24 iMPACT, Ryan Nemeth won a match to earn a spot in the Six Way Scramble X-Division Championship match at TNA Bound For Glory.

The updated lineup for TNA Bound For Glory 2026 includes:

TNA World Championship

Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Leon Slater TNA X-Division Championship – Six-Way Scramble

K.C. Navarro vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Rich Swann vs. Ryan Nemeth vs. TBD Singles Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Ricky Sosa Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Announced participant: Bear Bronson

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/24 for live TNA Bound For Glory Results coverage.