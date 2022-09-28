Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Willie Mack will be colliding with one-half of the tag team champions Calvin Tankman in a singles-matchup at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at who will be competing at the event, are below.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman for MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

A hoss fight will go down in South Philadelphia as the ring is reinforced on October 30 when Willie Mack collides with Calvin Tankman one-on-one.

The Mack is focused on climbing the rankings and a win over one of MLW’s top super heavyweights would put Mack instantly in the Top 10 rankings.

Tankman, one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, has been a force to reckon with since debuting in MLW in late 2020, including an undefeated streak lasting 5 months.

“When we announced Willie was coming to MLW, we saw a wave of requests for this match, and what the fans want, they get,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Styles make fights and both men can rumble on their feet and in the air, which makes this one hell of a throwdown.”

Will South Central LA’s self-proclaimed “chocolate thunder” make a big splash in South Philly? Or will the Heavyweight Hustle steamroll over The Mack?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, FITE.tv, beIN Sports, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.