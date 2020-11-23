Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their newest signee Calvin Tankman will be making his company debut on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Check out the details below.

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced 355 pound super heavyweight Calvin Tankman will make his Major League Wrestling debut this Wednesday November 25 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

“The world has been waiting for Calvin Tankman to storm into MLW and it finally happens this Wednesday night,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “It’s been a long road to this moment. Calvin signed with us in April but we held the announcement back due to the pandemic. Now, finally all these months later, fans are about to witness a truly spectacular athlete.”

Tipping the scales at 355 pounds, Calvin Tankman is all about that super heavyweight hustle.

Tankman wants the money, the championships, the respect… and will get it by any means.

A hybrid wrestler, Tankman fuses power wrestling, brawling and high flying into a super-sized package.

A one-man rampage, Tankman is known to steamroll over competition using his brute force, spectacular versatility and explosiveness to dominate his victims.

A division 1 recruited football player and MMA practitioner, Tankman is a dangerous fighter that can press the action with his strength, unexpected aerial attacks and rapid- striking and submissions.

Intimidating opponents with his monstrous size and reputation in the ring, Tankman vows to usher in a new chapter of big men in the sport, guaranteeing to crush the competition all the way to the championship.