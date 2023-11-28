There is a lot of excitement around WWE right now following the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton at last Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

The event marked the final PLE for the main roster of the year. WWE will hold the NXT Deadline next Saturday night on Peacock.

Monday’s Raw is expected to do some big ratings with promo segments with Orton, Punk, and others. WrestleVotes reported the camaraderie backstage at Raw was at a high.

“I’m told everything at RAW was good last night as far as camaraderie backstage throughout the day in Nashville. One source went as far as to say the energy was as high as it’s been in years. Things look & sound like we’re off to a great start.”