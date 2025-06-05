Cameras caught an interesting real moment after the filming for the newest episode of “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon.”

Featured as the special guest on the latest installment of the podcast hosted by the legendary WWE personality was none other than magician and illusionist Criss Angel.

During the taping of the episode, Angel got choked up and began crying while talking about his life and career to the former longtime WWE executive and on-air authority figure.

Once the episode wrapped, Angel and Stephanie stood up, and Angel began apologizing to her for his emotional breakdown.

“I appreciate you very much,” Angel said, as he and Stephanie stood up and shared a hug. “Sorry I got emotional,” he added.

“Are you kidding,” Stephanie responded. “I love it.”

Angel continued, “I don’t really … I don’t do podcasts, and I didn’t tell you that. I don’t feel comfortable and I don’t wanna like … I don’t wanna show that side of me. But with you, you’re launching and I was like you know what, I’m gonna give her everything and people are gonna talk. But as long as you get eyeballs that’s what matters.”

Stephanie shared the clip via her official X account and wrote, “Thank you for everything Criss Angel! You are a very special person. I’m so glad our cameras captured this moment.”