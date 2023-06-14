WWE star Cameron Grimes was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which include the former Million Dollar Champion’s thoughts on his main roster call-up after a lengthy run in NXT.

Grimes begins by looking at the gap between his last NXT matchup and his SmackDown debut, explaining that the WWE product has been so good that it was all a matter of when the right timing would be for him to show his skills to the WWE Universe.

Yeah, 100%. If you’ve watched our product in the past year, it’s incredible. It’s on top of its game. My last NXT match was in November. Around that time, we’re gearing up to go to the Royal Rumble, we’re gearing up to go to WrestleMania. Like I said, if you watched our product that whole stint going into the Rumble and going into WrestleMania, there has been incredible segments that’s been happening on television. I think I would be insane to say like, ‘You know what, let’s cut five minutes from this Bloodline segment to establish Cameron Grimes right here.’ I feel like it was all timing. I definitely took that down period of time and got in the best shape of my life. I’ve taken advantage of the PC. They have everything. If you’ve ever watched Rocky, like the scene where Drago is in the gym and he’s got all the equipment hooked up to him and the breathing tubes, that’s what they’re doing at the PC now. So I’ve just been completely taking advantage of that and getting ready because I knew that I am at the pinnacle now. I am at the top. There is no higher. You saw me at the bottom, in the super indies. There is no higher. I cannot go any higher now. So the only thing I can do now is stay here and try to make the most out of it.

When talking about his debut Grimes states that he was very emotional on that day as he is very passionate about his career and the wrestling business.

I’m a big cryer. I’m not afraid to cry. I’m very passionate. So the whole day leading up was pretty bad. Luckily my debut on SmackDown was pretty easy, so I didn’t have to get too worked up over it. But definitely the whole day, just leading up to it, oh yeah, the tears were coming.

