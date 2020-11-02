NXT star Cameron Grimes recently spoke with the Daily DDT to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the WWE Performance Center and how WWE’s system cannot be beat.

Let me be completely honest with you. The PC, the system that WWE has cannot be beat. The coaches WWE has cannot be outmatched. Let me tell you, when you’re a young stud coming in like Cameron Grimes with all the potential in the world and all the pieces just right, all those coaches throw themselves at you. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg, Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, they all want to talk to Cameron Grimes because look at me.

Grimes competed in a Haunted House match against Dexter Lumis at least week’s Halloween Havoc NXT special. You can check out the full interview here.