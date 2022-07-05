Cameron Grimes recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson to promote tonight’s WWE NXT Great American Bash event. Grimes is set to challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the main event of tonight’s show. You can click here for our live coverage of tonight’s GAB episode. Below are highlights from the interview:

His recent personal promo where he talked about his own father, and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, father to Breakker, and what it meant to Grimes to be able to bring his dad and his memory into his public persona in NXT:

“Yeah, so my father was a huge fan of mine and the fact that I get to honor him just means the world and I just know that he’s smiling from ear to ear. But you see, the problem is, I started this year saying that I needed to be a champion for my father. And I did that, I accomplished that. I won the North American Championship on the biggest show of the year, Stand And Deliver. But I was only champion for 65 days and for me, that’s not long enough to say that I’m your champion and when I lost that North American Title, you know, it really hurts but instead of like trying to like, just kind of go back and said you know what, I’m just going to put everything towards Bron. I mean, if I’m as good as I think I am, if I am what I say I am then I’m good enough to be the champion and that is the NXT champion. Yeah it makes me jealous, I mean e a lot of things about Bron make me jealous. The kid is a freak. I mean, I worked 14 years in this business, and he’s been in the business for three months and he’s in a better position than I am. So yeah, I’m a little jealous about that. And then I’m extremely jealous that his father got to watch him win and I only got to talk about my father so I mean, yeah, there’s jealousy there. But that’s about it. It’s just jealousy.”

What it means for him to work another NXT main event tonight and in one of the biggest cornerstone TV broadcasts of the company:

“So I feel like this year for sure, the 2022, I feel like every moment has been my biggest moment. I feel like every week that goes by it’s just another big opportunity for me. I said at the beginning of the year, I wanted to be a champion. I did that and I lost that. So now I have to be a champion again. I have to keep that going. So that’s just what I’m going to do. I’m going into The Great American Bash with no backup plan. I’m going to the Great American Bash with everything that I have in my back pocket. And most importantly, I’m going into the Great American Bash, like I told Bron, with my heart that isn’t going to give up and you know, it’s a good thing that he played offense because he said that he’s going to keep spearing me, so I think I can handle an offensive player, not a defensive player.”

Why fans should tune in for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash event:

“Fans should always tune in on Tuesdays to USA Network to see WWE NXT 2.0 because we are busting our tails and you’ve seen it, if you follow online, the stuff that we go through, all the peaks and valleys. We got new colors. We got new this, but we always have is hard workers. We always have consistency. You can always tune in to our show and you know that you are going to see something good on there. And this week it is… what can you miss? You know, I mean, we got a Tag Team Championship match. We have the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, we have a Women’s Title match. We have the NXT Championship, we have the North American Championship. We have two hours of television next week that is going to be star studded. You do not want to miss it. If you are a fan of professional wrestling. If you’re a fan of sports entertainment. You want to see NXT 2.0 this week on the USA Network.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Great American Bash coverage at this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.