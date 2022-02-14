Cameron Grimes did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

His character:

“I’ve been one of the consistent characters in NXT and NXT 2.0,” Grimes says. “For a while, no one was doing that style. I like what I do, and other people like it because they can connect with it.”

Carmelo Hayes:

“I was born to do this, but Melo is special, too. He has so much potential. So many guys have come in over the past couple years, but he’s been extraordinary, and you can’t deny that. During the Breakout Tournament last summer, he walked in the back after one of his matches, and I came up to him and said, ‘I can tell in your eyes that you’re not confident.’ When I see him now, he has a different look in his eyes. I hope he brings that look this Tuesday on Vengeance Day.”

His goals in WWE: