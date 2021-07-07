Cameron Grimes is now to become the butler to Million Dollar Champion LA Knight.

Last night’s WWE NXT Great American Bash special saw Knight retain his title over Grimes. Per the stipulation, Grimes must now serve as Knight’s butler.

There’s no word on how long the butler angle will last on TV, but it likely will begin next Tuesday night on NXT.

As seen below, Grimes took to Instagram and posted a Photoshopped image of himself dressed as a butler. Knight gave a post-show interview, also seen below, and said the contract states he must give Grimes one day to gather his things before coming to Knight’s home to work for him.

Knight also said he hopes Grimes brings his plunger, toilet brush and plumbing gear because there are toilets to be cleaned. Knight also has cars to be washed, and meals to be cooked. This gives you an idea of the kind of vignettes we might see on NXT TV in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more. You can see related clips and Grimes’ post below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.