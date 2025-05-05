Former WWE Superstar Trevor Lee (Cameron Grimes) took to Twitter today to praise the strength and conditioning staff at the WWE Performance Center, describing them as incredibly helpful.

In the same post, Lee noted that he passed every drug test during his WWE tenure — except for marijuana.

Ricochet chimed in with a response, joking that the fines were well worth it.

I thought the strength and conditioning done at the Performance Center was very beneficial. This is coming from someone who’s in the best shape of his career and passed every drug test. Well except for weed. — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) May 5, 2025

Them fines were worth it lol — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 5, 2025

Zero fines I came in after riddle lol — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) May 5, 2025

CM Punk is coming off his first WWE WrestleMania main event, having headlined Night One in a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Ahead of the event, Punk shared that, if it were his decision, the main event would have featured IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, expressing his admiration for the women’s division.

Speaking with Netflix, Punk continued to praise his fellow WWE Superstars, particularly the women. He said,

“The women are carrying the show a lot of the time. I think Rhea Ripley is a Superstar. Liv Morgan had an MVP year in 2024. I also enjoy watching GUNTHER compete. I hate Dominik Mysterio — but that’s neither here nor there. As for guys I’d like to work with — Jacob Fatu. I got a little taste at WarGames, but one-on-one matches are my bread and butter; there’s more pressure that way. Finn Balor is fantastic. And selfishly, I want to step back in the ring with Rey Mysterio, just to teach him a lesson for raising such a brat kid.”

During a recent appearance on News 12, Damian Priest discussed WWE SummerSlam 2025, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over two nights in August.

Priest expressed his desire to win the WWE United States Championship at Backlash: St. Louis this Saturday and defend it at SummerSlam 2025 later this year. He said,

“It’s gonna be setting the table for what’s gonna be the greatest SummerSlam of all time. I mean, it’s already guaranteed to be that. So, I’m hoping that at Backlash I could win the United States Championship for a second time. Then go on and defend it, hopefully have Money In The Bank, and then defend it again here in front of the hometown.”

Priest will compete in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE United States Championship against Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

