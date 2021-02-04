Next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will see Cameron Grimes make his return to action.

It was announced back in December that Grimes was to be out of action for 4-6 weeks after suffering a leg injury at the hands of Timothy Thatcher.

There is no word yet on who Grimes will be wrestling next week, but we will keep you updated. His last significant feud was with Dexter Lumis.

https://twitter.com/CGrimesWWE/status/1357152496104407041

