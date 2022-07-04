NXT superstar Cameron Grimes recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he hopes to be able to defend the NXT title (assuming he wins it from Bron Breakker) against the great John Cena, someone who has been a big inspiration for his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would love to defend the NXT championship against John Cena, even if it’s off-camera:

“So when I win the NXT Championship, I would love to defend that against John Cena. I feel like anyone that’s in this business would love the opportunity to be against John Cena in any type of light. You can book it in a Coconut show in Largo. I don’t care if it’s on television. You can just do it in the Performance Center, and we won’t even have to turn the cameras on and I would love that opportunity.”

How much of an inspiration Cena has been to him:

“I think it’s absolutely incredible that John Cena is back,” Grimes said. “That man is a freak. John Cena is the man. I look up to him so much and any time that he can come back and truly be the star that he is on our show, I’m tuning in every time, all right. “I remember around like 2007 maybe, RAW was in Raleigh, NC and I got to go to the show. John Cena came out and he took his shirt off, he whipped it around and he threw it in the crowd. I caught that t-shirt and I remember catching that t-shirt and the first thing I did was look at the tag on the shirt. I had to know what size t-shirt he was wearing. He had a XXXL t-shirt on and it was still tight on his arms.”