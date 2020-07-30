Cameron Makes AEW Debut, Joins Nyla Rose As First Team In Deadly Draw Tag Tournament

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, former women’s champion Nyla Rose randomly drew a color to determine her tag partner for the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament. Ariane (fka Cameron in WWE) would then appear to declare that she and Rose snagged the same color and would be teaming up.
It was also revealed that the tournament would be airing on Youtube starting Monday.
Full results to tonight’s Dynamite here.
